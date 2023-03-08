Congress members warned of significant health data breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials have informed members of the House and Senate and their staffs that hackers may have gained access to their sensitive personal data in a breach of a Washington, D.C., health insurance marketplace. Employees of the lawmakers and their families were also affected. DC Health Link confirmed Wednesday that data on an unspecified number of customers was stolen. It said it was offering them identity theft service and extending credit monitoring to all customers. A broker on an online crime forum claimed to have records on 170,000 customers and was offering them for sale. It posted data for 12 affected customers.

