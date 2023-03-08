Daughter unravels decades-old mystery of disabled mom’s rape

A woman born to a severely disabled resident of a New York state facility in 1986 has filed a lawsuit saying her mother was raped by an employee whose abuse was covered up by those in charge. Magdalena Cruz used records requests, genetics testing and searched online photos to find the man who impregnated her mother at a now-closed residential facility in Rochester, New York. But she also discovered administrators of the facility never filed a police report about the rape that led to the pregnancy. The lawsuit was brought under the state’s Adult Survivors Act.

