French strikers maintain pressure to reject pension plan

PARIS (AP) — French train and metro drivers, refinery workers, garbage collectors and others are holding further strikes against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age to 64. Strikers want to keep up pressure on the government amid the ongoing parliamentary debate. New protest actions focused on women — and the retirement reform’s impact on working mothers — are expected Wednesday, to coincide with International Women’s Day. Feminist activists see the pension reform as unfair to women especially because they say it would further deepen gender inequalities faced during their career.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.