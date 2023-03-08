Should remote workers take hush trips? Experts weigh in

Hush trips are an increasingly popular travel trend where remote employees work from a vacation destination and don’t disclose their location to their employer. More than half of respondents said in a 2022 RVshare survey that they were likely or extremely likely to take a hush trip. These trips can cause security and tax concerns for employers, and leadership experts say the deceptive nature can cause conflict in the workplace. In order to avoid these issues, employers should create clear policies around time off and travel to better support their employees.

