3 geologists die as tunnel collapses in Spanish potash mine

SURIA, Spain (AP) — Three Spanish geologists have died in a tunnel collapse deep inside a potash mine in northeastern Spain. The accident occurred inside the Cabanasses de Súria mine just before 9 a.m., at a depth of 900 meters (nearly 3,000 feet), local authorities said Thursday. Efforts were ongoing to secure the mine and recover the bodies, they said. The mine is located around 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Barcelona. The mine is operated by ICL Iberia, the Spanish subsidiary of Tel Aviv-based ICL Group. An official from the Spanish company confirmed that the three men were Spanish nationals and experienced geologists, and that two were postgraduate students at a local university.

By RENATA BRITO and JENNIFER O’MAHONY Associated Press

