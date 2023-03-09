Skip to Content
Velocity Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported net income of $8.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.7 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $83.1 million.

