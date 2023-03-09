Willdan: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willdan Group Inc. (WLDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $425,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Anaheim, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The energy efficiency and sustainability consultant posted revenue of $113.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.4 million, or 65 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $429.1 million.

Willdan expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.24 to $1.32 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WLDN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WLDN