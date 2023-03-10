Biden, EU leader launch talks to ease rift on EV subsidies
By AAMER MADHANI and RAF CASERT
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed to open negotiations between the U.S. and the EU on boosting the use of European minerals in the production of batteries for electrical vehicles that are eligible for U.S. tax credits. The leaders announced following an Oval Office meeting Friday that the two sides will start talks aimed at easing differences between the U.S. and European Union over electric vehicle tax credits included in Biden’s roughly $375 billion clean energy law that passed last year. The U.S. legislation includes incentives for the purchase of vehicles that are largely manufactured in the United States.