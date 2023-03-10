UK drops decade-long fraud case against security firm G4S

LONDON (AP) — U.K. authorities have dropped fraud charges against former executives of security firm G4S, saying it is “no longer in the public interest” to continue the decade-old case. The Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation in 2013 into allegations the company had overcharged by millions of pounds on contracts to monitor offenders using electronic tags. In 2020 the company accepted responsibility and agreed to pay a financial penalty of 38.5 million pounds. Three G4S executives were charged with fraud. They pleaded not guilty and on Friday prosecutors dropped the case. Defendant Richard Morris said that he was “delighted” the ordeal was over but called it a scandal it had gone on so long.

