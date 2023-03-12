Neither protests nor garbage piles stop French pension bill

PARIS (AP) — An unpopular bill that would raise the retirement age in France from 62 to 64 has gotten a push forward. The French Senate voted 195-112 on Saturday to adopt the measure, despite protests and tons of uncollected garbage piling higher by the day. The legislation is expected to head Wednesday to a reconciliation committee. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called a meeting of ministers for Sunday evening to decide next steps. The government is hoping to refrain from invoking its constitutional authority to force the legislation through without a final vote. With slabor unions opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plan, some 5,400 tons of uncollected garbage piled up in the streets of Paris.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.