Kentucky House passes tax break for bourbon industry

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A proposed tax break for Kentucky’s bourbon makers was fast-tracked in advancing in the House. But the industry victory isn’t being toasted by local leaders living near some of the best-known distilleries. The measure would phase out a property tax on the value of stored bourbon barrels. The bill passed the House Monday, a short time after emerging from committee. It advances to the Senate. Supporters say the barrel tax threatens to chip away at the state’s status as the bourbon epicenter. Leaders from some bourbon-producing counties worry that the tax phaseout will remove an important revenue source.

