Russia: 60-day extension of wartime grain deal acceptable

GENEVA (AP) — A Russian delegation at talks with senior U.N. officials says Moscow is ready to accept an extension to a grain export deal that has has helped bring down global food prices amid the war with Ukraine. But it said it would accept only a 60-day extension as the Kremlin holds out for changes to how the arrangement is working. The United Nations and Turkey brokered a deal between the two warring countries in July that allows Ukraine to ship food and fertilizer from three of its Black Sea ports. The 120-day agreement, which helped take some of the sting out of rising global food prices, was renewed last November. That extension expires on Saturday.

By JAMEY KEATEN and KARL RITTER Associated Press

