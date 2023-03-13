United sees 1Q loss on cost of potential contract for pilots

CHICAGO (AP) — United Airlines says it expects to lose up to $1 a share in the first quarter partly because it will need to recognize costs for a potential new pilots’ contract. United said Monday it will account for that contract in the first quarter instead of the second quarter. United is still negotiating with its pilots, who are eager to match a deal that Delta reached with its pilots, who will get cumulative raises averaging 34% over four years. United says demand for flights remains strong. It expects first-quarter operating revenue to be up 51% from a year ago. That’s one percentage point higher than the airline previously forecast.

