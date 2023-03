Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is taking Univar Solutions Inc. private in a deal worth about $8.1 billion. Shareholders of Univar, which deals with specialty chemicals and ingredients distribution, will receive $36.15 per share in cash. The Downers Grove, Illinois-based company’s stock jumped more than 12% before the market open on Tuesday.

