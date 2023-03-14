Millennial Money: Job plus a side gig? Avoid these mistakes

It’s the first quarter of the year, and many people may be interested in starting side hustles for extra income or to finally pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. Whatever the motivation, it’s important to know the implications of starting a side gig while having a 9-to-5 job. This includes understanding how to plan for taxes, budgeting for your side income and deciding how you want your money to work for you. You should also be aware of any policies your full-time employer has relating to side gigs to avoid putting your job at risk.

