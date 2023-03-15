Dutch go to polls in midterm provincial elections

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Local elections with national fallout have opened in the Netherlands as voters cast their ballots for the country’s 12 provincial legislatures — which in turn elect the national parliament’s upper house. A big swing away from the ruling four-party center-right coalition of long-serving Prime Minister Mark Rutte could affect his ability to push through reforms in the remainder of his term. The vote Wednesday comes amid widespread dissatisfaction with Rutte’s government and anger among farmers at plans to rein in emissions of nitrate pollution. Underscoring the discontent, Rutte and other political leaders were briefly unable to leave the venue of the final election debate Tuesday night because of farmers and others protesting outside.

