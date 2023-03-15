Floods kill 14 in Turkish earthquake-battered provinces

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish officials and media reports say floods caused by torrential rains have killed at least 14 people in two provinces that were devastated by an earthquake last month. The flooding has increased the misery for thousands who already had been left homeless by the quake that killed more than 52,000 people in Turkey and Syria. The surging flood waters swept away a container home sheltering a family of earthquake survivors in the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province on Wednesday. At least two people were killed. The floods killed 12 others, including Syrian nationals, in neighboring Sanliurfa province. Turkey’s disaster management agency said professional divers are involved in rescue efforts in the two provinces.

