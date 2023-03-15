Macron’s pension plan advances despite strikes across France

PARIS (AP) — French people hoping to preserve their retirement benefits are marching in the streets of Paris and hundreds of other cities. They’re on strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to save France’s pension system by raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. A joint committee of lawmakers validated the plan on Wednesday, meaning it could be submitted to votes by the Senate and National Assembly on Thursday. Macron could decide to impose the changes without full democratic support. Some protesters say Macron should raise taxes on the rich to save the pensions, but the conservative leader says that would make France’s economy less competitive.

By SYLVIE CORBET and ELAINE GANLEY Associated Press

