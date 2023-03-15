UK Treasury chief predicts no recession in Britain this year
By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has predicted the country will not enter technical recession this year. Hunt on Wednesday summed up the state of the British economy by saying authorities remain vigilant and “take whatever steps are necessary for economic stability.’’ He says the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted that “because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the U.K. will not now enter a technical recession this year.” He added that Britain’s independent budget watchdog “forecast we will meet the Prime Minister’s priorities to halve inflation, reduce debt and get the economy growing.”