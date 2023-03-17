Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 4:46 AM

Gossamer Bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TED / YouTube

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) on Friday reported a loss of $55.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 62 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $229.4 million, or $2.71 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GOSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GOSS

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content