Haaland criticized over ‘difficult’ choice on Willow project
By MATTHEW DALY
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Interior Secretary Deb Haaland is facing criticism from political allies after the Biden administration approved a contentious oil drilling project in Alaska. Haaland is the first Native American Cabinet head and met with environmental and Indigenous groups opposed to the giant Willow project. Critics call Houston-based ConocoPhillips’ project a “carbon bomb” that would betray pledges made by Haaland and President Joe Biden to fight climate change. Haaland opposed Willow when serving in Congress and says the Interior Department had to make “difficult” choices. While Haaland did not sign the order approving Willow, she defended it in an online video. Environmentalists say the video masked Haaland’s personal opposition to the project.