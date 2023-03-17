Japan PM praises SKorea leader; biz groups vow to boost ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says hats off to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for “making a difficult decision and action” by overcoming the troubled history between the two countries, pledging to work with him toward better future relations. Yoon has urged closer cooperation with Japan on advanced technology, climate change and economic security after the two sides agreed to put aside rancor over trade and historical issues. On Friday in Tokyo, Yoon told a gathering of business leaders from both countries that there was room for collaboration in important industries like semiconductors, batteries, and electric vehicles. He spoke after summit meetings where the two U.S. allies sought to present a united front after years of antagonism.

