Donors pledge $7.5 billion for Turkey, Syria after quake

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and international donors on Monday pledged seven billion euros ($7.5 billion) to help Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake that devastated parts of the neighboring countries last month. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU’s executive arm, said 3.3 billion of the total amount will be provided by the 27-nation bloc.The magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Feb. 6 killed more than 52,000 people — the vast majority in Turkey.

