First Republic Bank shares slide in volatile trading session

Trading in shares of First Republic Bank was halted multiple times on Monday as uneasiness still surrounds the financial institution following its $30 billion rescue package. First Republic Bank received a $30 billion rescue package from 11 of the biggest U.S. banks last week in an effort to prevent its collapse. First Republic Bank has since been downgraded by S&P Global Ratings which said that the rescue package should ease near-term liquidity pressures, but it may not solve the substantial business, liquidity, funding, and profitability challenges that it believes the bank is now likely facing.

