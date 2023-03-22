Boris Johnson faces high-stakes grilling over ‘partygate’

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a high-stakes grilling by a committee of lawmakers. The question is whether he misled Parliament about rule-breaking parties in government buildings during the coronavirus pandemic. Johnson says he never deliberately lied and “the evidence conclusively shows that I did not knowingly or recklessly mislead Parliament.” The televised hearing on Wednesday is a moment of peril for a politician whose career has been a roller-coaster of scandals and comebacks. Johnson could be suspended or even lose his seat in Parliament if the House of Commons Committee of Privileges concludes Johnson lied deliberately. That would likely end hopes of a comeback for the 58-year-old politician. Johnson resigned in July after three years in office.

