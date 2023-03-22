Credit Suisse customers feel mix of anger, relief after sale

GENEVA (AP) — Credit Suisse’s customers are feeling a range of emotions after the government orchestrated a takeover of the country’s second-largest bank by rival UBS. Some are angry at top Credit Suisse managers. Others lament over damage to Switzerland’s image as a stable, reliable banking center. Some feel relieved that authorities stepped in to help protect deposits in bid to prevent further upheaval in the global financial system. Others worry about keeping cash invested in a bank that failed to manage its own money adequately. How the $3.25 billion sale will play out is largely unknown, leaving those stuck in the middle — customers and bank workers — uncertain about what comes next.

By JAMEY KEATEN and COURTNEY BONNELL Associated Press

