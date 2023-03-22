Explosion, fire injure 1 at Houston-area chemical plant

PASADENA, Texas (AP) — Officials are investigating an explosion and fire at a chemical plant in suburban Houston that injured at least one person. It is not immediately known what caused Wednesday’s blast at the plant in the city of Pasadena. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says in a tweet that the injured person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition is not immediately made public. Local news broadcasts showed a large ball of fire at the plant followed by large plumes of black smoke. The fire later appeared to have been extinguished. The facility is owned by INEOS Phenol and produces Cumene, used to make various products including pesticides and cleaning products.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.