GameStop leads meme stock rally in pandemic trade comeback
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writer
Meme stocks are rising in morning trading after GameStop, one of the most heavily traded off-brand stocks during the pandemic, posted a surprise profit for the fourth quarter, its first quarterly profit in two years. Rather than a per-share loss of 16 cents as Wall Street had expected, the video game retailer reported a profit of 16 cents per share, or $48.2 million in all. During the pandemic, GameStop was a member of a group of beat-down stocks that drew smaller investors in huge numbers two years ago. Shares of GameStop surged 51% at the opening bell and it pulled other meme stocks along for the ride.