Macron wants French pension plan implemented by end of year

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the pension bill that he pushed through without a vote in parliament needs to be implemented by the “end of the year.” He is sticking to his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 despite mass protests and recent violent incidents in the streets. Macron spoke in an interview broadcast on national television on Wednesday. He said the bill will “continue its democratic path” as the Constitutional Council needs to review it in the coming weeks. It was the first time that Macron spoke publicly since his government forced the pension bill through parliament last week. The move prompted scattered protests in Paris and across the country, some degenerating into violence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.