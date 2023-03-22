Under oath, Boris Johnson denies he lied over ‘partygate’

LONDON (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted “hand on heart” that he did not lie to lawmakers about government parties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The House of Commons standards committee questioned Johnson on Wednesday over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of parties that breached lockdown rules. If the committee concludes he deliberately lied, Johnson could face suspension or even lose his House of Commons seat. He told the committee that the rule-breaking events were wrong and “I bitterly regret it.” But he said that “If anybody thinks I was partying during lockdown, they are completely wrong.” The “partygate” scandal helped hasten the end of Johnson’s premiership.

