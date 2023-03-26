Technical issues at Lufthansa cause delays in Frankfurt

BERLIN (AP) — German news agency dpa says Lufthansa’s operations have been disrupted at Frankfurt airport because of technical problems. A Lufthansa spokeswoman told dpa on Sunday that check-in systems on the airline’s website and at the counter as well as boarding were affected at Germany’s biggest airport. Some flights were delayed or would have to be canceled because of the problems. Check-in was still possible using cellphone browsers on smartphones or tablets and the Lufthansa app. Dpa reported that the technical problems were caused by external IT service providers.

