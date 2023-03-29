Adidas withdraws opposition to BLM trademark application

Adidas is withdrawing its challenge to a Black Lives Matter trademark application featuring three parallel stripes, two days after it contested the image with the U.S. Trademark Office. On Monday Adidas submitted a notice of opposition with the office, saying in the filing that it took issue with Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s application to trademark the use of three parallel yellow stripes on various items such as clothing and bags. Now Adidas has changed its mind, though it did not give a reason. Adidas has vociferously protected its triple-stripe trademark for years.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.