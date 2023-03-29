Google, others say Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill bad for business

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A business group in Uganda including corporate giants such as Google says it opposes the country’s anti-LGBTQ legislation, calling it “a concern for global businesses and investors operating or planning to invest” in the East African country. The legislation, which prescribes the death penalty or life imprisonment for some homosexual offenses, would hurt Uganda’s economy, Open For Business said in a statement. In addition to Google, the group includes companies such Microsoft, MasterCard, HSBC and Facebook owner Meta. The legislation passed by lawmakers last week is now with President Yoweri Museveni, who can sign it into law or return it back to the national assembly with proposed changes.

