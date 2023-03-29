Investigators examine pipeline in chocolate factory blast

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Federal safety investigators are looking at a natural gas pipeline for fractures and other damage as they gather evidence on the cause of a deadly explosion at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory. The National Transportation Safety Board opened a probe into Friday’s blast at R.M. Palmer Co., which killed seven, wounded several others and leveled the building in West Reading. An agency spokesman said Wednesday that safety investigators are gathering evidence about the pipeline. The family that owns the factory says the loss of their employees “will be felt forever.” The coroner’s office says autopsies preliminarily revealed all seven died of blast injuries.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.