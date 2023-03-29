Judge orders US to resume oil lease sales in North Dakota

A judge has ordered the U.S. government to resume regular oil and gas lease sales on federal lands in North Dakota. The order came Monday, even as a legal battle continues over the Biden administration’s decision to suspend leasing two years ago in an effort to combat climate change. North Dakota’s attorney general says the canceled lease sales have cost the state over $100 million in revenue each year. A U.S. Department of Justice attorney argued that ordering lease sales before the lawsuit is decided is a “rush to judgment” that could cause increased litigation risk from environmental conservation groups.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.