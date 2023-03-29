Montenegro: South Korea, US seek extradition of Do Kwon

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Montenegro says both South Korea and the United States have formally requested extradition of Terraform Labs founder Do Kwon, who is wanted in connection with a $40 billion crash of the firm’s cryptocurrency that devastated retail investors around the world. Montenegro’s justice minister said Wednesday that Do Kwon and another citizens of South Korea remain in detention pending legal procedures against them. The two were arrested at the airport in Montenegro’s capital Podgorica last week on international arrest warrants. They are also facing legal proceedings in Montenegro over suspicion of possessing false documents.

