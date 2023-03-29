Paris trash strike ends, smaller pension protest turnout

PARIS (AP) — Paris authorities are cleaning up debris from the French capital’s streets following fresh anti-pension reform protests that appear to be winding down, as striking sanitation workers are set to return to work. The union representing Paris sanitation workers said its members will return to their jobs Wednesday, ending strike action that lasted from more than three weeks and resulted in heaps of uncollected trash that became a visual symbol of opposition to French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension bill. The dwindling number of protesters is seen by some as the beginning of the end of demonstrations against Macron’s raising of the retire age from 62 to 64.

