RH: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CORTE MADERA, Calif. (AP) — RH (RH) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $106.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Corte Madera, California-based company said it had net income of $4.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.88 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.35 per share.

The furniture and housewares company posted revenue of $772.5 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $777.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $528.6 million, or $19.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $3590.48 billion.

