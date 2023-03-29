Skip to Content
Starbucks leader grilled by Senate over anti-union actions

Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz insisted the coffee chain hasn’t broken labor laws and is willing to bargain with unionized workers during an often testy, two-hour appearance before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Schultz was firm in his stance that the Seattle-based company provides good wages and benefits and doesn’t need a union. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, has sought Schultz’s testimony for months, saying the Starbucks chief has violated workers’ rights by opposing unionization. At least 293 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late 2021.

