Starbucks leader grilled by Senate over anti-union actions
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz insisted the coffee chain hasn’t broken labor laws and is willing to bargain with unionized workers during an often testy, two-hour appearance before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Schultz was firm in his stance that the Seattle-based company provides good wages and benefits and doesn’t need a union. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont Independent and a vocal supporter of Starbucks labor organizers, has sought Schultz’s testimony for months, saying the Starbucks chief has violated workers’ rights by opposing unionization. At least 293 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late 2021.