Ukrainian grain inflow triggers protests in Poland, Bulgaria
By MONIKA SCISLOWSKA and VESELIN TOSHKOV
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s agriculture minister is meeting with angry farmers to work out ways to stop grain prices falling amid a market glut from the inflow of huge amounts of produce from Ukraine that was supposed to go to Africa and the Middle East. Bulgarian farmers staged a border protest over the same issue Wednesday. Poland and other countries have offered to help transit Ukraine grain to foreign markets after Russia blocked the traditional routes when it invaded Ukraine 13 months ago. But farmers are saying the grain stays in their countries and brings prices down.