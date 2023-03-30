Adverum Biotechnologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) on Thursday reported a loss of $32.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $154.5 million, or $1.56 per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 72 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.34.

