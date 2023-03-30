Arcadia Biosciences: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Arcadia Biosciences Inc. (RKDA) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Davis, California-based company said it had a loss of $6.31.

The agricultural biotechnology trait company posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $15.4 million, or $25.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $10 million.

