Super League Gaming: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Super League Gaming, Inc. (SLGG) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $85.5 million, or $2.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.7 million.

