Rumble, Braze rise; Virgin Orbit, Sientra fall

The electric truck maker announced a $100 million public offering of its stock.

Rumble Inc., up 66 cents to $10

Braze Inc., up $2.97 to $34.57.

Sientra Inc., down 13 cents to $1.54.

The gene therapy company gave investors an encouraging update on an eye condition treatment it’s developing.

BlackBerry Ltd., up 56 cents to $4.56.

Pineapple Energy Inc., up 16 cents to $1.59.

Richard Branson’s satellite launch company is letting go of almost its entire work force.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., down 14 cents to 20 cents.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

