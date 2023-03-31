Ukraine marks grim Bucha anniversary, calls for justice
By ELENA BECATOROS and HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians are commemorating the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha after a brutal Russian occupation. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke at a ceremony in the town near Kyiv. Bucha stands as a symbol of atrocities committed by the Russian army since its full-scale invasion began in February 2022. The Kremlin’s forces occupied Bucha weeks after they invaded Ukraine and stayed for about a month. Ukrainian troops retook the town and found horrific scenes. Hundreds of bodies were uncovered including some children. Meanwhile, Russia used it long-range arsenal to bombard anew several areas of Ukraine. The attacks killed at least two civilians and damaged homes on Friday.