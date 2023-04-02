WSJ: McDonald’s to close offices briefly ahead of layoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — A report says McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices for a few days as the company prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs. The Wall Street Journal cited an internal email from the Chicago-based fast-food giant saying U.S. staff and some corporate employees overseas should work from home while the company notifies people of their job status. McDonald’s did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment. The report said McDonald’s would inform employees this week about staffing decisions that are part of a wide restructuring announced earlier. While a number of big U.S. companies have announced job cuts and U.S. applications for jobless benefits rose last week, layoffs are at historically low levels

