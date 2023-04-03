Insider Q&A-Benn Steil of the Council on Foreign Relations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Over the past year, the world economy has withstood the combined shocks of higher interest rates and Ukraine war better than just about anyone expected. The International Monetary Fund and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, among others, have upgraded their economic forecasts for 2022. Europe has defied fears that an energy shock, arising from the cutoff of natural gas supplies from Russia, would cause a nasty recession. The U.S. job market remains super-charged. The Associated Press spoke about the economy’s surprising resilience with Benn Steil, director of international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.