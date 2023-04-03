McDonald’s temporarily closes US offices ahead of layoffs

McDonald’s has closed its U.S. offices through Wednesday and told its corporate staff to work remotely as it prepares to announce a round of layoffs. In a memo to workers posted on the website TheLayoff.com, the Chicago-based burger giant said it wanted to “ensure the comfort and confidentiality of our people during the notification period” and would hold all notification meetings virtually. The company said the layoffs are intended to make McDonald’s faster and more efficient. McDonald’s declined to comment on the memo or the layoffs on Monday. The memo was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

