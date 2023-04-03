UK passport office workers kick off 5-week strike

LONDON (AP) — British passport office workers have kicked off a five-week strike, becoming the the latest group of civil servants to demand a pay raise in response to double-digit inflation. The action threatened to cause headaches for travelers ahead of the summer holiday season. The walkout by some 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union began Monday as Britons seek to renew their travel documents in preparation for their summer vacations. Despite fears of delays, the government hasn’t changed its estimate that it will take up to 10 weeks to get a passport. The walkout is the latest in a wave of strikes that has disrupted Britons’ lives for months.

