Union Pacific sued after firing rail worker on medical leave

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A lawsuit says Union Pacific routinely hires private investigators to check out employees’ medical leave claims and then fires anyone who happens to leave their house while they are off. The lawyer who filed the Texas lawsuit says this practice is another example of how the railroads keep the pressure on train crews to remain on call 24-7. Attorney Nick Thompson says Union Pacific’s actions make other employees afraid to use the time off they’re entitled to. This whole situation might be less of a problem if employees had paid sick time, but the railroads have only started to address that concern in recent months. UP says it follows the federal rules for medical leave and managers acted properly in the Texas case because they suspected abuse.

